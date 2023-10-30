Canadian Foreign Minister visits Armenian troops near border with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly has visited an Armenian military position outside Jermuk to become acquainted with the situation on the border with Azerbaijan.

Commander of the 5th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Armenia Colonel Sasun Badasyan presented the situation to the Canadian Foreign Minister and briefed her on the Azerbaijani occupation of sovereign Armenian territory in that section.

Badasyan said that Azerbaijan invaded and captured 7600 hectares of territory in that section of Vayots Dzor province in 2022.