Armenian OnOff studio signed memorandums of cooperation with French and Lithuanian companies at the “ReA” Festival

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. In the framework of the 15th anniversary of the ReAnimania International Animation Film & Comics Art Festival of Yerevan, a momentous and unprecedented event has unfolded in the modern history of Armenian Animation.

On October 25, at the National Cinema Center of Armenia, the Armenian OnOff studio signed a memorandum of cooperation with two international companies at once, thus entering the international co-production platform. This achievement represents a significant milestone in Armenian animation history, which will contribute to the development of the animation film art and bolster Armenia's unique standing in the field.

OnOff Studio's first memorandum was signed with Lithuania's Broom Films for the co-production of the feature-length animated film "ZAKO," directed by Tigran Arakelyan, the co-founder of OnOff. The memorandum was signed by Susanna Khachatryan, Executive Producer at OnOff, and Juste Michailinaite, the director of Broom Films.

According to Vrej Kassouny, Founder & Director of the ReA International Animation Film & Comics Art Festival, these collaborations represent a significant achievement for Armenia, Armenian Animation, and Armenian Cinema.

"It is a great honor for us to see that the 'ReAnimania' festival, founded 15 years ago, is fulfilling its purpose. Today, we are pleased to witness that the festival has become a bridge connecting international companies and Armenian creators, Armenian companies. Animation is a complex art form, and its development in Armenia has been progressing steadily but with measured and smooth steps. I am confident that thanks to such partnerships and achievements, this process will accelerate. This is a momentous achievement for all of us."

Susanna Khachatryan, Executive Producer at OnOff, underscores the importance of foreign partners taking the initiative in forging such collaborations.

“We have created and developed a unique VR application technology that has garnered attention from various companies and individuals in the animation world. Our Projects, not yet fully realized, are already in high demand. International co-productions are vital for the development of the animation art in Armenia, and these collaborations hold significant value for all of us”.

Khachatryan also emphasized that the collaboration with French companies is a major milestone, particularly because France is experiencing a boom in animation development.

The second memorandum with French leading TCHACK company, was signed by Susanna Khachatryan and Barbara Vougnon, producer at TCHACK.

“We are very delighted for this collaboration, the new connections we have made and warm welcoming. We would also like to extend our gratitude to Vrej Kassouny for providing us with this exceptional opportunity," said Vougnon.

Within the framework of the memorandum, the Armenian and French companies will cooperate in the production of two films. The short animated film "LONG LIVE THE HOLIDAYS" and the feature- length animated film "MARYAM & VARTO" will be developed and produced, authored by Gorune Aprikian and directed by Luciano Lepinay and Gorune Aprikian.

"We are thrilled to embark on this collaboration with OnOff. The OnOff team employs exceptional techniques in their creative work, which play a crucial role in the animation industry. This partnership goes beyond mere production and technical cooperation; it is a creative venture, and that is what truly matters. Together, we aim to contribute to the creation of a valuable piece of work, not just another movie," said Gorune Aprikian.

Film production is scheduled to start at the end of this year.