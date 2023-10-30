Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 October 2023

Prime Minister Pashinyan travels to Georgia for 4th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is visiting Georgia on Thursday to participate in the 4th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a press release.

During the one-day visit, the Armenian Prime Minister will also have a meeting with his Georgian counterpart Irakli Garibashvili.








