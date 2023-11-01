Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejects Turkish President's words about Hamas

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Israel on Wednesday rejected Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's statement that the Palestinian militant group Hamas was "not a terrorist organization".

"Israel wholeheartedly rejects the Turkish president's harsh words about the terrorist organization Hamas," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lior Haiat wrote on social media platform X.

"Even the Turkish president's attempt to defend the terrorist organization and his inciting words will not change the horrors that the whole world has seen," Haiat wrote.