Armenia responds positively to proposal to open Russia consulate in Syunik– FM Mirzoyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has responded positively to the Russian proposal to open a consulate in the city of Kapan, Syunik province.



Armenia's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan announced during the question-and-answer session with members of the government in the National Assembly.



"Indeed, the Russian side has applied to open a consulate general in Kapan in the prescribed manner, and the Republic of Armenia, considering all possible nuances, has given its positive conclusion and consent in the established manner.



It is difficult to say at what stage the Russian Federation is now in opening the consulate. But they cooperate with the relevant departments of Armenia at all stages,” Mirzoyan said.



According to the Foreign Minister, various countries are interested in opening consulates in Syunik region.



"The Islamic Republic of Iran has already opened a consulate in Armenia and France has announced such an intention. There are other countries with which the conversation is being held, but since there are no final agreements, I would not like to reveal the details.



Of course, the international presence contributes to the revitalization of the economic life of the region, but indeed, it also contains political messages," said Mirzoyan.