Pashinyan assumes the Brussels meeting won't take place as Aliyev hasn't confirmed his participation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan assumes that the meeting expected to take place in Brussels in late October will not take place as the President of Azerbaijan has not confirmed his participation.

The Prime Minister said during the question-and-answer session with members of the government in the National Assembly.



''Such a meeting is planned. But now the fact is that it will not happen in October. I suppose the reason is that the President of Azerbaijan has not confirmed his participation in the meeting. But there are also working details, regarding which we will try to get clarifications from the European Union partners in the coming days and understand further actions," said Pashinyan.