"3+3" is a convenient platform for communicating with the countries of the region– Armenian FM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. "3+3" is a convenient platform for communicating with the countries of the region and discussing topics of common interest. Armenia's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan announced during the question-and-answer session with members of the government in the National Assembly, summarizing the "3+3" format meeting held on October 23 in Tehran.



"This is a convenient platform to communicate with the countries of the region, to discuss topics of common interest.

Regarding the unblocking of the infrastructures, as before, also on that day we had an opportunity to note that that the Republic of Armenia is interested in the unblocking of the infrastructures of the region, naturally, on the basis of the principles of sovereignty, jurisdiction, reciprocity and equality of countries," Mirzoyan emphasized.



The Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the Government of the Republic of Armenia has even developed a program to encourage the unblocking and is engaged in its promotion, that is, by publishing the project of Crossroads of Peace.



"We are sure that the regional and international communication and logistics infrastructure passing through the territory of Armenia will contribute to reaching peace in the region and the Republic of Armenia is the first beneficiary and the first promoter of it.