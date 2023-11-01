BTA. Cabinet Allots Extra BGN 10M for Education of Children with Special Needs

SOFIA, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS/BTA.The government increased the funding for the education of children and pupils with special needs and food for children in preparatory groups and 1st to 4th grade by BGN 10 million from October 1.

Funding for resource support and the creation of conditions for inclusive education is increased by 20%, with a further BGN 7 million allocated by the end of the budget year. The funding for groups and children in special kindergartens, for pupils in special schools with visual or hearing impairments and in special education support centres is increased by 6%. The increase amounts to BGN 1 million.

The decision of the Council of Ministers also increases the funding of meals for children in preparatory groups and pupils in grades 1 to 4 by 12%, or BGN 2 million. This will compensate for the increase in the price of food products and will ensure that every child and pupil in the compulsory pre-school education and primary stage of education can receive healthy food.

(This information is being published according to an agreement between Armenpress and BTA.)