Brussels summit was postponed by Azerbaijan – FM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The EU-hosted Armenian-Azeri summit scheduled to take place before the end of October in Brussels has been postponed by Azerbaijan, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said Wednesday.

During a joint press conference with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, FM Mirzoyan was asked which party did not find the time for the trilateral meeting in Brussels, given the EU special envoy’s statement that the summit won’t take place due to timeframe issues.

“The answer to your question is very direct and short, who didn’t have the time – obviously the President of Azerbaijan, because we are ready to participate in that meeting even now. I hope that the problem was indeed pertaining to specific timeframes and soon it will be possible to agree on new timeframes of a new meeting. Armenia is ready to participate in that meeting, we continue to remain committed to the agenda of peace,” the Armenian FM said, adding that Armenia hasn’t yet received proposals on possible new timeframes.

He said he had contacts with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov two days ago in Iran. “Armenia is ready to swiftly continue the peace process, including in the direction of signing a peace treaty,” Mirzoyan said.