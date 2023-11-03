Launching applicable mechanisms can contribute to overcoming atmosphere of impunity in region, says Armenian FM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. All messages by Armenia’s international partners and the binding rulings of the International Court of Justice failed to have an effective impact on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and as a result Azerbaijan perpetrated ethnic cleansing there, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a joint press conference with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly in Yerevan.

“I have to add that we are sure that applicable mechanisms exist and their effective implementation can contribute to overcoming the atmosphere of impunity in the region and addressing the rights of the people deprived of their homeland,” Mirzoyan said.

The Armenian FM thanked the Canadian government for providing humanitarian assistance through the ICRC to meet the needs of the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh.