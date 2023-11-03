Armenia-Canada relations based on common values – FM Mirzoyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The relations between Armenia and Canada are based on common values such as democracy, human rights and the rule of law, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a joint press conference with Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly.

“This creates a broad field of cooperation for the benefit of strengthening democratic institutions and increasing welfare in Armenia. We are considering the possibilities of more active involvement of Canada with the purpose of expanding cooperation in trade and the economy. I must also mention interparliamentary dialogue and parliamentary diplomacy, which have always had an important place in our relations,” Mirzoyan said.

Mirzoyan also mentioned the Armenian community of Canada for its role in deepening the relations.