Armenia welcomes Canada’s initiative on joining EU monitoring mission – FM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenia welcomes Canada’s initiative to join the EU’s civilian monitoring mission, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a joint press conference with Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly.

“We welcome Canada’s initiative on joining and becoming part of the EU monitoring mission in Armenia in the context of both deepening bilateral relations and strengthening regional stability. I’d like to point out the latter, because our region really needs sincere and effective steps aimed at ensuring peace aimed at an objective assessment of the situation by the international partners and ensuring dignified peace for our people,” Mirzoyan said.








