Ambassador of Armenia, Greek Parliament Speaker discuss the issues of regional security

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia Tigran Mkrtchyan has met with Speaker of the Hellenic Parliament Konstantinos Tasoulas.

The Ambassador Mkrtchyan thanked the Greek parliamentary speaker and congratulated him on his re-election as the Speaker of the Greek Parliament and expressed hope that more visible results of the Armenian-Greek parliamentarian contacts will be recorded in the coming years, the Armenian Embassy in Greece informs on its Facebook page.

Konstantinos Tasoulas said that the composition of the friendship parliamentary group of the two states will be published in the near future, which will allow the resumption of active Armenian-Greek parliamentary diplomatic contacts.

"During the meeting, issues related to the Armenian-Greek cooperation field were discussed, including political dialogue, cooperation of defense departments, permanent contacts between the coordinators of the diaspora sector at both bilateral and trilateral levels (Armenia-Greece-Cyprus).

The Ambassador of Armenia gave a detailed presentation of the process of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh, which Azerbaijan began in December 2022.

Ambassador Tigran Mkrtchyan noted that after more than nine months of complete blockade and starvation of the population, in the absence of the international pressure and international observers, an active aggressive phase of ethnic cleansing started.

Touching upon the consequences of Azerbaijani aggression, the Armenian Ambassador clarified that now the Armenian authorities, with the support of international partners, are solving the problems of forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh and do the utmost to find solutions to the problems.

The Ambassador emphasized that the right of Artsakh Armenians to return to their homeland in the presence of reliable international guarantees should not remain off the international agenda.

The parties also discussed other issues related to regional security, as well as the agenda of bilateral relations and upcoming mutual visits aimed at activating inter-parliamentary cooperation.