At present Armenian Embassy received no requests regarding the transportation of citizens from Lebanon to Yerevan: MFA

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Embassy of the Republic of Armenia to the Lebanese Republic is in regular contact with the relevant bodies of Lebanon, as well as the leadership of the Armenian community structures to propose solutions that can contribute to the safety of the citizens of the Republic of Armenia, as well as many thousands of Lebanese Armenians.



Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan said in response to Armenpress question.



She also noted that at the moment the Armenian embassy has not received any request regarding the transportation of citizens from Lebanon to Armenia.



"In response to several requests, the embassy provided the necessary information, including currently operating Beirut-Yerevan commercial flights," said Ani Badalyan.