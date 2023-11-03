Armenia MFA handed Russian Ambassador to Armenia a note of protest

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. In connection with the TV program broadcasted on October 23, 2023 on the all-Russian federal television channel "First Channel,” during which offensive and completely unacceptable statements were made against high-ranking officials of the Republic of Armenia, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia reports.

During the meeting, the ambassador was given a statement of protest.