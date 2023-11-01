Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 November 2023

IDF says it carried out strikes against 400 Hamas targets over last day

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it carried out strikes against some 400 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip over the past day, and killed several field commanders.

According to a statement issued by the IDF, the recent strikes focused on Hamas staging grounds across the Gaza Strip.

The IDF said it also hit the entrance of a Hamas tunnel on the Gaza coast and command centers overnight.

 








