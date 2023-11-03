Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 November 2023

Armenian, Turkish Foreign Ministers confirm readiness to implement previously reached agreements

Armenian, Turkish Foreign Ministers confirm readiness to implement previously reached agreements

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. On October 23 in Tehran, on sidelines of regional consultative platform (“3+3”) Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, the Foreign Ministry of Armenia said in a readout. 

Current regional and bilateral issues were discussed.

The readiness to realize the agreements reached so far was reconfirmed.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]