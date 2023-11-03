Armenian, Turkish Foreign Ministers confirm readiness to implement previously reached agreements

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. On October 23 in Tehran, on sidelines of regional consultative platform (“3+3”) Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, the Foreign Ministry of Armenia said in a readout.

Current regional and bilateral issues were discussed.

The readiness to realize the agreements reached so far was reconfirmed.