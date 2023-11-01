Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 November 2023

Borrell: EU must condemn Hamas attack and avoid humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The EU must condemn the Hamas attack on Israel and do everything to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, EU diplomacy head Josep Borrell said at a press conference following a meeting of the foreign ministers of the 27 community countries in Luxembourg, informs TASS.

''To achieve this, it is imperative that humanitarian assistance be provided to the people of Gaza,'' he noted.








