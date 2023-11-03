Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 November 2023

3+3 format can end South Caucasus challenges – Amirabdollahian

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Tehran 3+3 ministerial meeting can become the cornerstone of conflict settlement in the South Caucasus region, as Iranian Tasnim agency reports, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said.

He noted that the platform could become the basis for establishing peace in the South Caucasus and solving challenges.








