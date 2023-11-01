Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 November 2023

EU’s foreign policy chief Borrell backs pause in Israel-Hamas war

EU’s foreign policy chief Borrell backs pause in Israel-Hamas war

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has backed calls for a pause in the Israel-Hamas war, describing the limited supply of humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip as “not enough”, reports AlJazeera.

Borrell said on Monday that the “most important thing” was to get more humanitarian aid to the besieged enclave, home to more than two million people.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]