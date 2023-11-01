EU’s foreign policy chief Borrell backs pause in Israel-Hamas war
19:56, 23 October 2023
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has backed calls for a pause in the Israel-Hamas war, describing the limited supply of humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip as “not enough”, reports AlJazeera.
Borrell said on Monday that the “most important thing” was to get more humanitarian aid to the besieged enclave, home to more than two million people.
