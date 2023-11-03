Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 November 2023

Meeting of regional consultative platform underway in Tehran with participation of Armenian FM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Meeting of regional consultative platform is underway in Tehran with the participation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan. 

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ani Badalyan wrote on her Facebook page, adding that FMs of Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia and Türkiye also participate in the meeting.








