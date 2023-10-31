Nikol Pashinyan, Michael Roth discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, peace and stability in the region

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the German Bundestag, Michael Roth, the PM's Office stated.

The Prime Minister welcomed Mr. Roth's visit and emphasized the continuous development and strengthening of cooperation and dialogue between the parliaments of Armenia and Germany.

In the context of Armenia-Germany and Armenia-EU partnership, Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the need for effective promotion of democratic reforms implemented in our country.

The Prime Minister referred to the processes taking place in the region, the forced deportation of more than 100,000 of our compatriots from Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan's policy of ethnic cleansing, and the resulting humanitarian situation.

Michael Roth highly commended the bilateral interparliamentary ties and expressed confidence in their further strengthening. The chairman of the Bundestag's Foreign Affairs Committee condemned the policy of ethnic cleansing carried out by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh and the forced deportation of local Armenians.

The interlocutors discussed the process of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, peace and stability in the region, the activities of the European Civilian Observation Mission in Armenia, as well as other issues of mutual interest.