Canadian FM to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Melanie Joly, will visit Armenia from October 25 to 27, to deepen bilateral ties between the two countries.

The Canadian Foreign Ministry has issued a message about the FM’s visit.

“Armenia is also an important partner of Canada in the Caucasus region, and we will continue to work with Armenian officials to advocate for a full humanitarian access and ensure the respect of human rights in the region,” Melanie Joly said.



“While in Yerevan, Armenia, Minister Joly will discuss means to strengthen bilateral relations between Canada and Armenia with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, the Armenian Prime Minister and the President of the Republic of Armenia. She will officially open the new Embassy of Canada, which will allow for stronger bilateral ties and increased Canadian support to Armenian democracy.



Minister Joly will also explore ways to address the urgent needs of the thousands of civilians who are displaced due to the recent military operation of Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.



She will also visit the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex in honour of the 1.5 million lives that were lost during the Armenian genocide of 1915 and reaffirm Canada’s commitment to fighting any form of denial or revisionism,’’ reads the message.