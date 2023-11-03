Armenian, French defense ministers sign documents on bilateral cooperation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. As part of his working visit to France, Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan visited the French Ministry for the Armed Forces, where a meeting with his French counterpart Sébastien Lecornu was held, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said in a statement.



The signing of documents on bilateral cooperation took place at the French Ministry of Armed Forces.



Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Republic of France Hasmik Tolmajyan and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to Armenia Olivier Decottignies also attended the meeting.



During the meeting, issues related to the Armenian-French cooperation in the defense sector and regional security were discussed.



The progress of the work on the implementation of the agreements reached as a result of the discussions held in Paris in September 2022 and June of this year was summarized, new opportunities for the development of cooperation were outlined, which include the acquisition of defense systems, military education, training, exchange of experience, and some other matters of mutual interest.



The parties highly praised the current level of cooperation and expressed readiness to make new efforts to further develop it," the statement reads.



After the official meeting, a joint statement was held for the press, during which the Minister of Defense of Armenia thanked the French side for the comprehensive support for the development of cooperation in the defense sector.

The ministers also answered the journalists' questions.



Afterwards documents on bilateral cooperation were signed at the Ministry of the French Armed Forces.