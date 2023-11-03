Azerbaijan's refusal to attend the Granada meeting disappointed: Michael Roth

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Chairman of the Bundestag Foreign Relations Committee, Michael Roth, considers the refusal of the Azerbaijani President to participate in the five-party meeting that was planned to take place in Spain's Granada disappointing. Roth said at a press conference held in Yerevan answering the question of Armenpress about Azerbaijan’s refusal to participate in the negotiations mediated by the West.



First of all, Roth welcomed that the Chancellor of Germany and the President of France strongly support the efforts of President of the European Council Charles Michel to continue the negotiations in this format.



''Of course, the participation of Armenian Prime Minister in the meeting in Granada was praised. Equally Azerbaijan’s refusal to participate in the meeting was disappointing. What we need to do in the coming days is to convince the Azerbaijani side that it is also in its interests to return to the negotiating table, so that Baku can turn its words into actions,” said the German lawmaker.