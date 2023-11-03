Armenian FM, Iranian President meet

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. On October 23, in Tehran President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi received Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, the Foreign Ministry of Armenia said in a statement.

The interlocutors noted with satisfaction the high-level political dialogue established between the two neighboring and friendly countries, which is based on mutual respect and the thousand-year-old brotherhood of the two peoples.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and the President of Iran emphasized the deepening of Armenia-Iran cooperation in various fields and underlined efficient steps towards the implementation of agreements in that direction.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Ebrahim Raisi also discussed regional and international security issues.