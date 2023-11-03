Azerbaijan has lost the trust of the international community: German lawmaker

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan is no longer considered a reliable partner by the international community.



The Chairman of the Bundestag Foreign Relations Committee, Michael Roth, announced this at the press briefing held in Yerevan on Monday, touching on the issue that the German Foreign Minister stated that Azerbaijan had broken its promise not to attack Nagorno-Karabakh, and whether it is possible to make a promise to the European Union and break it without facing with any consequences.



"One of the consequences is that Azerbaijan has lost the trust of the international community. Baku is no longer considered a reliable partner by the international community," Roth said.



Michael Roth emphasized that everything should be done for achieving sustainable peace that will guarantee the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia.