I strongly support the EU expanding its civilian mission in Armenia: Roth

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Chairman of the Bundestag Foreign Relations Committee, Michael Roth, is in favor of the EU expanding its civilian mission in Armenia.

''I strongly support the EU expanding its civilian mission in Armenia for the benefit of Armenia, the safety and security of the Armenian people. We support this policy,'' Michael Roth said at a briefing with journalists.

''The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, during his speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, presented a landmark provision, which means Armenia's willingness to get closer to European structures as much as possible.

It means that the European Union should develop, expand its economic and political cooperation with Armenia as soon as possible and provide wider support to displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh,'' said the Chairman of the Bundestag Foreign Relations Committee.