No alternative to peace in the South Caucasus, says Bundestag Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the German parliament, the Bundestag, Michael Roth has expressed his solidarity with Armenia, stressing that there is no alternative to peace in the South Caucasus.

"On October 24, together with my delegation, I will visit the southern regions of Armenia to express solidarity with Armenia as a democratic country and send a message to the autocratic regime of Azerbaijan that there is no alternative to peace in this region. We will not tolerate any military solution in the region," Roth emphasized.

According to the German lawmaker, the use of military force used against ethnic Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh is definitely a gross violation of international law.

German lawmaker, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Bundestag Michael Roth has arrived in Armenia.

Meetings with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan and the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs Sargis Khandanyan are scheduled.