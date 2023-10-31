PM Pashinyan chairs the regular session of the Anti-corruption Policy Council

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the regular session of the Anti-Corruption Policy Council was held, during which the draft Anti-Corruption Strategy for 2023-2026 was presented, the Prime Minister's Office said in a readout.

The session was attended by representatives of the legislative, executive, judicial systems, as well as civil society and other bodies.

The draft Anti-corruption strategy for 2023-2026 was discussed, the purpose of which is to ensure the continuity of anti-corruption reforms and derives from the Government's Action Plan 2021-2026.

The goals of the strategy were presented, which are prevention of corruption and strengthening of the system of good conduct, improvement of legal and institutional systems for combating corruption, improvement of anti-corruption education and public awareness structures, facilitation of business conduct, rights protection, public-private administration, improvement of anti-corruption monitoring and evaluation systems.

An exchange of ideas was held around the draft strategy, recommendations and observations were presented regarding the main anti-corruption directions.

Emphasizing that the anti-corruption strategy reflects the main directions of the fight against corruption included in the Government's Action Plan, Nikol Pashinyan attached importance to the consistent raising and solving of corruption-related problems, the work in the direction of corruption prevention, and also instructed to hold working discussions on the issues raised during the session and propose solutions.