150 patients from NK continue receiving treatment in Armenia
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. 150 forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh are still hospitalized in Armenia, the prime minister’s spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan has said.
Speaking at a press briefing, Baghdasaryan said 24 patients are in serious condition while 11 others are in critical condition.
