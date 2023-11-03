Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 November 2023

150 patients from NK continue receiving treatment in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. 150 forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh are still hospitalized in Armenia, the prime minister’s spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan has said.

Speaking at a press briefing, Baghdasaryan said 24 patients are in serious condition while 11 others are in critical condition.








