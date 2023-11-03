Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 November 2023

Armenian PM to attend 4th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum

Armenian PM to attend 4th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will participate in the 4th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum.

Pashinyan is scheduled to deliver a speech during the opening ceremony on October 26, organizers announced.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]