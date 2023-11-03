Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 November 2023

PM Pashinyan chairs Civil Contract Board meeting

PM Pashinyan chairs Civil Contract Board meeting

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Chairman of the Board of the ruling Civil Contract Party, has chaired a meeting of the Board of Civil Contract.

The party members summed up the results of the Yerevan City Council elections and discussed issues related to the work of the Civil Contract faction in the City Council.

Other political issues were also discussed, the party said in a press release.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]