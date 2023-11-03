Armenia Human Rights Defender, California Superior Court Judge meet

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20 , ARMENPRESS. On October 20, Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Armenia Ms. Anahit Manasyan received the judge to the California Superior Court, member of the Armenian Bar Association of America Armenuhi Amy Ashvanian.



Welcoming the guest, Ms. Anahit Manasyan presented the issues related to the protection of the rights of people of Nagorno- Karabakh forcibly displaced due to the Azerbaijani aggression, which were recorded as a result of the fact-finding work carried out by her and her staff.



“During the meeting Anahit Manasyan referred to the policy of ethnic cleansing carried out against the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as other cases of torture, mutilation and ill-treatment by the Azerbaijani forces prohibited by the international law.



The mentioned information was included in the extraordinary report of the Human Rights Defender, which was the first to be presented by the Defender to international organizations and actors with a mandate to protect human rights.



Within the framework of the meeting, Anahit Manasyan referred to the problems of human rights protection caused by the border security of the Republic of Armenia, noting that the presence of the Azerbaijani armed forces in the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia is very worrying from the point of view of the protection and guarantee of human rights,’’ the Human Rights Defender’s Office said in a statement.



The parties also discussed issues related to the expansion of cooperation between the Institution of the Defender of Human Rights and Armenian Bar Association of America.