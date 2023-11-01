UN chief announces the agreement between Israel and the United States to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Recently it has been announced by Israel and by the United States that humanitarian aid will be allowed to enter Gaza.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the abovesaid in his speech on Friday visiting the Rafah border crossing. He spoke of the two million trapped without sufficient supplies for nearly two weeks.

“On this side, we have seen so many trucks loaded with water, with fuel, with medicines, with food.

Exactly the same things that are needed on this side of the wall. So these trucks are not just trucks. They are a lifeline. They are the difference between life and death for so many people in Gaza. And to see them stuck here makes me be very clear. What we need is to make them move, to make them move to the other side of this wall, to make them move as quickly as possible and as many as possible.

Now, recently it was announced by Israel and by the United States that humanitarian aid will be allowed to enter Gaza. And I know that there is also an agreement between Egypt and Israel to make it possible.

But these announcements were made with some conditions and some restrictions. And so we are now actively engaging with all the parties, actively engaging with Egypt, with Israel, with the US, in order to make sure that we are able to clarify those conditions, that we are able to limit those restrictions in order to have as soon as possible these trucks moving to where they are needed,” he announced.