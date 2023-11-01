More than 100 police officers injured at pro-Palestinian protests in Berlin
This was stated by German Interior Minister Nancy Feser.
“In Berlin alone, more than 100 police officers were injured as a result of violent actions, as bottles and pyrotechnics were thrown at them,” she said.
- 18:55 Jordan recalls its ambassador to Israel
- 18:41 State Dept.'s Chollet to visit Israel
- 17:38 German foreign minister to visit Armenia
- 16:56 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-11-23
- 16:56 Asian Stocks - 01-11-23
- 16:46 BTA. Bulgaria Celebrates National Awakeners Day
- 16:33 President Khachaturyan visits new HQ of EUMA in Yeghegnadzor
- 15:44 Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem cancels controversial land deal
- 15:27 Apple warns multiple Armenians of notorious Pegasus spyware attacks, expert points finger at Azerbaijan
- 14:52 EUMA Head of Mission says situation at Armenian-Azerbaijani border is ‘quite calm’
- 14:44 EUMA expansion to be discussed in Brussels by year-end
- 13:01 Building sustainable peace in South Caucasus is one of key objectives of EU – Ambassador Maragos
- 12:56 EUMA opens headquarters in Yeghegnadzor
- 10:43 Hamo Beknazarian’s 1928 Khaspush to be screened in New York’s Museum of Modern Art
- 10:07 Armenian Church holds meeting of Supreme Spiritual Council
- 09:43 European Stocks - 31-10-23
- 09:42 US stocks up - 31-10-23
- 09:41 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-10-23
- 09:40 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 31-10-23
- 09:39 Oil Prices Down - 31-10-23
- 10.31-21:14 UN chief 'deeply alarmed' by escalation of Israel-Hamas conflict
- 10.31-20:49 Russia's GDP increases by 2.8% in 9 months — PM Mishustin
- 10.31-19:33 Blinken calls for ‘humanitarian pauses’ in Gaza
- 10.31-18:35 Central Bank Governor emphasizes the importance of integrating displaced persons from Karabakh into the Labor Market
- 10.31-18:26 Armenia's Minister of Labor and Social Affairs attends Armenian-Iranian business forum
