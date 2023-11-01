Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 November 2023

More than 100 police officers injured at pro-Palestinian protests in Berlin

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. In Berlin, more than 100 police officers have been injured since the beginning of pro-Palestinian protests.

This was stated by German Interior Minister Nancy Feser.

“In Berlin alone, more than 100 police officers were injured as a result of violent actions, as bottles and pyrotechnics were thrown at them,” she said.







