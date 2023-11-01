Ukraine already spent over trillion hryvnias on defense this year — Ukrainian Prime Minister

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that more than one trillion hryvnias had already been spent on Ukraine’s defense this year.

"During nine months of 2023, UAH 2 trillion 119 billion has already been spent from the general fund of the state budget. Of these funds, 682 billion was spent on military salaries, 349 billion on support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This includes the purchase of military equipment, weapons, ammunition, defense products, and personal protective equipment. That is, this year we have already spent more than one trillion hryvnias on our defense," Ukrainian Prime Minister said at a government meeting on Friday, Ukrinform reports.