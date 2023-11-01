Security measures increase at the Capitol due to possible demonstrations

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Security measures at the Capitol in Washington have been increased due to possible demonstrations.

"We have been warned that the terrorists sympathizers that waged the insurrection in Cannon building on Wednesday may be coming back today," Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green said in a post on X.

She also published a screenshot of the letter, from which it follows that security measures on the territory of the Capitol have been increased again due to possible demonstrations.