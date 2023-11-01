Baltic Sea should be closed if Russia is behind Balticconnector case, says Latvian President

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. If Russia's responsibility is proven in the investigation regarding the damage to Balticconnector, NATO should decide on the closure of the Baltic Sea for ships, the President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs said in an interview with the Latvia Telelvision broadcast "Today's Question" on October 19.



Recently, the Balticconnector gas pipeline and the communication cable linking Estonia and Finland were damaged in the Baltic Sea. News later emerged that a communication cable between Sweden and Estonia had also been damaged.



Rinkēvičs, when asked what NATO's response should be, stressed that the results of the investigation should first be awaited.