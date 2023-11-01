Palestine expects Israel to launch ground operation in Gaza Strip —Envoy

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The government of Palestine believes that Israel will launch a ground operation in the Gaza Strip sooner or later, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS.

"In our opinion, this attack will happen sooner or later. It will cause even more civilian casualties," the diplomat said. "It will be a huge catastrophe. If the global community finds a way to stop this war, it will be the best scenario for civilians in Gaza.".