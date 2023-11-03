Efforts being made to recover the damaged and lost documents of NK forcibly displaced persons–Head of Migration Service

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. All possible options are being used to restore the lost or damaged documents of forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh.

''In case of impossibility we issue temporary identification documents, until the clarification of other additional circumstances and complete restoration of the original ones,'' the Head of the Migration and Citizenship Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Armen Ghazaryan told reporters on October 20.