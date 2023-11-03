Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 November 2023

FitsAir launches Colombo-Yerevan flights

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The Sri Lankan FitsAir airline has launched Colombo-Yerevan flights.

Zvartnots International Airport said in a statement that FitsAir will operate the roundtrip flights three times per month starting October 20.

a1.jpg (75 KB)

a2.jpg (121 KB)

a3.jpg (129 KB)








Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

