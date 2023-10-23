Austrian parliament condemns ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh perpetrated by Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The Austrian parliament has unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the ethnic cleansing perpetrated by Azerbaijan against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Embassy of Armenia in Austria said in a statement.

Ambassador of Armenia to Austria Armen Papikyan participated in the Austrian parliament session as an honorary guest.

Multiple Austrian Members of Parliament delivered speeches condemning the Azeri actions and calling on the Austrian federal government to support Armenia and the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The resolution calls on the federal government “to condemn in all international platforms and bilateral discussions Azerbaijan’s military actions that led to the mass exodus of over 100,000 ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh.”

The resolution also highlights the importance of the protection of the rights of the ethnic Armenians who’ve stayed in Nagorno-Karabakh and those willing to return, as well as the implementation of the ICJ rulings regarding the free movement along Lachin Corridor.

The Austrian parliament also calls on the federal government to be involved in ensuring the free and unimpeded access of international humanitarian organizations to Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as ensuring the protection of the cultural values and churches in Nagorno-Karabakh. The resolution also calls for provisions of necessary resources to Armenia, as a priority country for the Austrian Development Agency, for further stabilizing the humanitarian situation.