Commitment of the parties to relations regulatory road map will ensure a breakthrough in the peace process, says PM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. During the meeting with the Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė held in Yerevan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, stressed the importance of a road map for establishing peace and regulating relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, essentially formed during the meetings between the President of Azerbaijan and himself through the mediation of Charles Michel, the President of the European Council.

''I emphasized that during the meetings between the President of Azerbaijan and myself in Brussels, through the mediation of the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, a roadmap for peace and normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia has been essentially formed, which has been expressed in quadripartite statement of Granada, as well.

The commitment of the parties to that road map will ensure a breakthrough in the peace process," said Nikol Pashinyan after the meeting with the Prime Minister of Lithuania.

PM Pashinyan assured that Armenia confirms and reaffirms its loyalty to the above-mentioned principles.