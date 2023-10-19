Nikol Pashinyan presented Lithuanian Prime Minister the fact of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. During the meeting with Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, presented the fact of the NK exodus due to the ethnic cleansing that took place in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"At the meeting with Prime Minister ŠimonytėI I presented the current situation in our region, first of all, the ethnic cleansing that took place in Nagorno- Karabakh, and the fact that another 100,000 Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh have become refugees, as well as the steps taken by the Armenian government to meet their urgent needs were presented, " said PM Pashinyan.

The Prime Minister of Armenia thanked the Lithuanian government and the European Union for their quick response to the created humanitarian situation and for providing financial support.