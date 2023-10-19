Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 October 2023

Air raid sirens sounded in southern Israel

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS.  Air raid sirens warning of a rocket attack have sounded for the second time in a day in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) informed.

“Sirens were sounded in the city of Ashkelon and in the area adjacent to the Gaza Strip,” the IDF said in a statement.








