Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-10-23

YEREVAN, 19 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 19 October, USD exchange rate up by 0.15 drams to 401.82 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.20 drams to 424.04 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 4.13 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.90 drams to 487.17 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 364.57 drams to 25265.32 drams. Silver price up by 6.96 drams to 299.85 drams.








