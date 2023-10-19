Israel to establish nearly 350 new volunteer militia squads

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Israel plans to establish 347 new “alert squads” in the coming weeks to reinforce its security forces after the October 7 Hamas attacks, the Israeli Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported.

The ‘alert squads’ are a type of militia forces consisting of volunteers who sign up for service to protect their communities.

Alert squads, which were initially established only in cities situated on or in close proximity to Israel's borders have recently expanded to other cities throughout the country, with efforts undergoing to establish 347 new squads in the coming weeks, according to the newspaper.

The alert squad, which serves as a special force under the command of the IDF Home Front Command, began its operation as a reinforcement for security forces, while also working with the police. The armed volunteers patrol the area and contribute to the residents’ personal security, while coordinating with a municipal security center that receives reports about incidents from the local community. Many civilians across Israel were recruited to the IDF Home Front Command, received firearms, and began training and patrols, Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

Israeli authorities earlier said they intend to sign up over 13,000 volunteers.