LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-10-23

LONDON, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 18 October:

The price of aluminum up by 0.69% to $2185.50, copper price up by 1.30% to $8023.00, lead price up by 2.30% to $2111.50, nickel price up by 1.44% to $18715.00, tin price up by 1.48% to $25675.00, zinc price up by 2.30% to $2450.00, molybdenum price stood at $55630.00, cobalt price stood at $33420.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.