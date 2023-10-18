Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 October 2023

I noticed persistent occupation by Azerbaijan of entire sections of Armenian territory: France Ambassador

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS.  Ambassador of France to Armenia Olivier Decottignies said in Armenia he witnessed the persistent occupation of the sovereign territories of Armenia by Azerbaijan.

“In Jermuk, with the European Union Mission in Armenia, I noticed persistent occupation by Azerbaijan of entire sections of Armenian territory,” Decottignies said in a post on X.








