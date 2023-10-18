I noticed persistent occupation by Azerbaijan of entire sections of Armenian territory: France Ambassador
19:47, 18 October 2023
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of France to Armenia Olivier Decottignies said in Armenia he witnessed the persistent occupation of the sovereign territories of Armenia by Azerbaijan.
“In Jermuk, with the European Union Mission in Armenia, I noticed persistent occupation by Azerbaijan of entire sections of Armenian territory,” Decottignies said in a post on X.
A Jermuk, avec la Mission de l'Union européenne en Arménie, j'ai constaté l'occupation persistante par l'Azerbaïdjan de pans entiers du territoire arménien. pic.twitter.com/ud6yTxlstF— Olivier Decottignies (@O_Decottignies) October 18, 2023
